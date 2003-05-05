Aaron joins Gemstar-TV Guide

The newly formed TV Guide Television Group has a new top executive:

interactive-technology veteran Ian Aaron.

As president of the group, Aaron, 42, will oversee Gemstar-TV Guide International Inc.'s cable and

satellite ventures including TV Guide Channel, its interactive program guide and

TV Guide International.

He'll report to Gemstar-TV Guide CEO Jeff Shell.

Aaron was most recently president and CEO of TVN Entertainment Corp., an on-demand

and pay per view service.

He also served for six years as president of SoftNet Systems Inc. and its

cable-modem subsidiary, ISP Channel.