Aaron joins Gemstar-TV Guide
The newly formed TV Guide Television Group has a new top executive:
interactive-technology veteran Ian Aaron.
As president of the group, Aaron, 42, will oversee Gemstar-TV Guide International Inc.'s cable and
satellite ventures including TV Guide Channel, its interactive program guide and
TV Guide International.
He'll report to Gemstar-TV Guide CEO Jeff Shell.
Aaron was most recently president and CEO of TVN Entertainment Corp., an on-demand
and pay per view service.
He also served for six years as president of SoftNet Systems Inc. and its
cable-modem subsidiary, ISP Channel.
