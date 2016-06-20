Aaron Burstein Joins Wilkinson Barker Knauer

Aaron Burstein, an attorney in the Federal Trade Commission's division of privacy and identity protection, has joined Wilkinson Barker Knauer (WBK) as a partner.

He was senior legal advisor to former commissioner Julie Brill.

Before joining the FTC three years ago, Burstein was policy advisor at the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, where he dealt with privacy, cybersecurity, copyright, internet governance and other issues.

His resume also includes the Department of Justice's antitrust division, where he reviewed proposed mergers.

"Aaron’s deep expertise in cybersecurity and privacy will be another great addition to our firm, and his experience and contacts at the FTC will deepen our consumer protection practice," said WBK's managing partner Bryan Tramont.