FTC Commissioner Julie Brill Resigning

Democratic Federal Trade Commissioner Julie Brill said Tuesday she would be resigning her seat March 31 to go into private practice. That will leave the commission at only three members but preserves the Democratic majority of two—the chair and commissioner Terrell McSweeny.

Republican commissioner Joshua Wright resigned last summer.

Law firm Hogan Lovells announced Tuesday (March 22) that Brill is joining the firm as a partner and co-director of its Privacy and Cybersecurity practice as of April 1.

“Commissioner Brill has been an unwavering advocate for consumers and competition during her six-year tenure at the Federal Trade Commission,” said FTC chairwoman Edith Ramirez following Brill's announcement. “Commissioner Brill’s expertise in consumer protection, privacy, and antitrust has been an asset to the agency, and we are sorry to see her leave. We wish her well on her next steps.”

Brill has been on the commission since April 2010. Before that, she was senior deputy attorney general and chief of consumer protection and antitrust for the North Carolina Department of Justice.

"Julie Brill has been an extraordinary FTC commissioner who has played an important role supporting the strongest possible consumer protection actions by the agency," said Center for Digital Democracy executive director Jeff Chester. "She has a unique, deep and personal relationship with many in the consumer community. She is already missed."

"Commissioner Brill has been an incredible advocate for Americans, working tirelessly to defend their privacy and protect them from harm," said Common Sense CEO James Steyer. "Common Sense is particularly grateful for her support of privacy protection efforts for children and students and we were honored by her participation in our School Privacy Zone work. The Federal Trade Commission plays a critical role in safeguarding American consumers, including millions of children and their families. We hope that Commissioner Brill's position will be filled by an equally strong defender of kids and families and that all remaining seats on the Commission are filled as quickly as possible."