A&E Bringing Back ‘Cold Case Files,’ ‘American Justice’ With New Episodes

A&E Network said it is bringing back its classic series Cold Case Files and American Justice with new episodes, starting Aug. 20.

Both series are produced by Category 6 Media.

Also Read: A+E Networks Leans Into Linear

“A&E has long been a leader in true crime programming and we are thrilled to bring back two of our original series that defined and shaped the genre,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming for A&E. “Both Cold Case Files and American Justice were beloved when they first premiered, and with more stories to tell, these new iterations continue their legacy of riveting and powerful storytelling at its finest.”

Cold Case Files appeared on A&E from 1999 through 2011. A season ran on Netflix in 2017. Bill Kurtis returns as narrator of the show, which investigates unsolved murders.

Also Read: A+E Pitch to Upfront Buyers: Count Older Viewers Too

American Justice ran from 1992 to 2005, also hosted by Kurtis. The new version is narrated by Dennis Haysbert and looks at the criminal justice system.

(Image credit: A+E Networks)

Cold Case Files is produced by Category 6 Media group for A&E Network with Sharon Scott and Laura Fleury serving as executive producers. Hillary Heath serves as showrunner and executive producer, Grace Miller is co-EP. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Peter Tarshis serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for Cold Case Files.

American Justice is produced for A&E Network by Category 6 Media group with Sharon Scott, Laura Fleury and Tiff Winton serving as executive producers. Anne Garofalo Paterno serves as showrunner and executive producer, Mary Lively is co-EP. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Peter Tarshis are Executive Producers for A&E. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for American Justice.