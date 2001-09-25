AAF recognizes seven for achievements
The American Advertising Federation has picked seven new members of its Advertising Hall of Achievement.
The honor goes to ad professionals 40 and under "who are making a significant impact on the industry through their leadership, career achievements and personal inspirational qualities."
The seven, to be honored at a Nov. 14 ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York, are Linda Thomas Brooks, GM Mediaworks and GM Cyberworks; Karen Edwards, Yahoo; Jack Griffin, Parade Publications; Chan Su, Agency.com; Deborah Wahl, Lincoln Mercury; Tony Wright, Ogilvy & Mather; Anne Kallin Zehren, 'Teen People.' - John Eggerton
