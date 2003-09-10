AAF picks early achievers

The American Advertising Federation has picked seven new members for its Advertising Hall of Achievement.

The hall honors ad executives 40 and under who are making a "significant impact" on the industry.

The new members are Kathy Delaney, Deutsch Inc.; David Droga, Publicis Groupe SA; Susan Mboya, Procter & Gamble Co.; John Osborn, BBDO North America; Stephen Pasierb, Partnership for a Drug-Free America; Michael Sands, Snapple Beverage Group Inc. (Motts Inc.); and Christopher Schroeder, Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive.

The class of 2003 will be saluted at a lunch Nov. 18 in New York.