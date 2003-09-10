Trending

AAF picks early achievers

The American Advertising Federation has picked seven new members for its Advertising Hall of Achievement.

The hall honors ad executives 40 and under who are making a "significant impact" on the industry.

The new members are Kathy Delaney, Deutsch Inc.; David Droga, Publicis Groupe SA; Susan Mboya, Procter & Gamble Co.; John Osborn, BBDO North America; Stephen Pasierb, Partnership for a Drug-Free America; Michael Sands, Snapple Beverage Group Inc. (Motts Inc.); and Christopher Schroeder, Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive.

The class of 2003 will be saluted at a lunch Nov. 18 in New York.