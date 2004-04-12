AAF Concerned by Booze-Free Ball

The American Advertising Federation is concerned about a "sense of the House" congressional resolution that asks the NCAA to ban alcohol advertising in its televised sports contests.

The resolution was introduced on the eve of the NCAA basketball tournament in late March, spearheaded by former Nebraska football coach Tom Osbourne (R-Neb.), Frank Wolf (R-Va.) and Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA). It has been referred to the Committee on Education and the Workforce.

For its part, AAF is urging legislators not to sponsor the resolution. It points out that Nielsen numbers indicate that some 87% of all college football and basketball TV viewers are over the legal drinking age of 21, and that advertisers already voluntarily reject or modify alcohol ad content that could target minors.