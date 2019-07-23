A+E Promotes Three Execs in Distribution

A+E Networks promoted three of its senior distribution executives.

Jane Rice was named executive VP, content distribution and marketing. Mark Garner was named executive VP, content licensing and business development. Richard Shirley was upped to senior VP, distribution business development.

Rice and Garner continue to report to David Zagin, president of distribution for A+E Networks. Shirley will report to Garner.

All three execs are based in New York.

“The way in which we reach our consumers has never been more diverse or as interesting as it is right now,” said Zagin. “Jane and Mark have both proven to be strategic leaders in distribution and, along with Richard’s efforts, this group is continually innovating to ensure A+E grows as a preferred partner in the industry and a top destination for fans.”

Garner joined A+E in 2007 as VP, distribution business development, analytics and marketing.

Rice has been with A+E for 10 years.

Shirley joined the company in 2005 as manager, VOD marketing.