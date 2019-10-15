A+E Promotes Hansen And Lovejoy to Senior VPs

A+E Networks said it promoted Glen Hansen to senior VP of content sales in the Asia-Pacific region and Ellen Lovejoy to senior VP and head of sales in the Americas and formats.

In his new role, Hansen, who had been VP of content sales in Asia-Pacific, will add Australia and New Zealand to the territory for which he is responsible.

Lovejoy adds new leadership responsibilities in the regional and will aim to grow the company’s format business around the world.

Both executives report to Richard Tulk-Hart, managing director, content sales & co-productions.

Hansen joined A+E in 2014 from Zodiak Rights. Before that he was with Fox Look, Target Entertainment and Granada International.

Lovejoy joined A+E in 2011. Previously she worked for Target Entertainment and Beyond Distribution.