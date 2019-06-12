A&E Orders 10 More Episodes of ‘Live Rescue’

A&E Network said it has ordered 10 additional episodes of Live Rescue, bringing the show’s first-season total to 19 episodes.

Live Rescue, which debuted in April and is averaging 1.3 million viewers on Monday nights, comes from the producers of Live PD, Big Fish Entertainment.

The series is hosted by Ashleigh Banfield with analysis from first responders around the country.

“The initial response by viewers to Live Rescue has been extremely rewarding,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP & head of programming, A&E Network. “This is a challenging show to produce, but our incredible partners at Big Fish have once again made it possible for viewers across the country to see the work of first responders and the challenges they face every day in real-time through this groundbreaking series.”

Live Rescue is produced by Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company, with Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino, John Zito, and Jordana Starr serving as Executive Producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Sean Gottlieb are Executive Producers for A&E.