A+E Nets Int’l Developing Female Detective Series

A+E Networks International is developing the female detective drama Miss Scarlet and the Duke as its first international scripted co-production.

The series is set in 19th century London and stars Kate Phillips of the upcoming Downton Abbey film as the city’s first woman detective.

The move follows A+E’s hiring of Moreyba Bidessie as director of scripted development and sales as part of an effort to start doing international co-productions.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke was created and written by Rachel New. The project originated with Element 8 Entertainment's producing team including Patty Ishimoto, Todd Berger, and Patrick Irwin, who are executive producers.

A+E Networks is currently negotiating deals to air the series in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and the U.S. It said it aims to go into production in the first quarter of 2019.

“A+E Networks International is very excited about Miss Scarlet and The Duke, which has fantastic writing by Rachael New. New’s script drew in Kate Phillips, and we have incredible exec producers signed on – Patty Ishimoto, Todd Berger and Patrick Irwin,” said Richard Tulk-Hart, managing director, international content sales and co-productions at A+E Networks. “This is a thrilling series about which we are very proud, with an incredibly strong female lead, and a captivating storyline.”