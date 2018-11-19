A+E Networks Hires Bidessie for Int'l Co-Productions

A+E Networks International said it hired Moreyba Bidessie as director of scripted development and sales.

The move comes as A+E Networks launches internationally focused co-productions.

Bidessie, previously scripted acquisitions manager at Sky Vision, will be based in London and charged with developing a scripted acquisitions strategy to complement the slate of original scripted projects from A+E Studios with new international co-productions. Bidessie will make development deals with talent and manage the development and production of all shows in which A+E Networks is invested as a co-producer.

“Moreyba Bidessie is a talented acquisitions executive whose wealth of experience in effectively sourcing and developing scripted projects for commercial success across the international marketplace will play a significant role in our continued growth in the scripted co-production space,” said Richard Tulk-Hart, managing director, international content sales and co-productions at A+E Networks. “We look forward to her attracting even more top producers and important projects to fuel A+E Networks’ international pipeline of scripted fare that resonates with viewers around the globe.”

Bidessie will report to Tulk-Hart.