A&E Grants Season Two to ‘Court Cam’ Series

A&E Network said it has ordered a second season of Court Cam, executive produced by Dan Abrams, host of the cable channel’s top series Live PD.

The network said that according to Nielsen, Court Cam was the number one new cable series in the fourth quarter and averaged more than 2 million total viewers.

The show features emotional and surprising moments caught on camera in courtrooms and extends the network’s real-life law-and-order franchise. Court Cam also features interviews with judges, witnesses, bystanders and victims.

“This series is a prime example of the type of eye-opening programming that A&E strives to deliver. Following the success of its first season, we are looking forward to continuing this journey with Dan Abrams as we further our exploration of all facets of the criminal justice system,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming, A&E Network.

Court Cam is produced by Law & Crime Production. Dan Abrams, Rachel Stockman and Paul Tinelli are executive producers for Law & Crime. Shelly Tatro and Sean Gottlieb executive produce for A&E.



