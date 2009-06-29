95 KTTV-KCOP Staffers Get Downsizing Notices
Ninety five employees at Fox's Los Angeles duopoly got notice that they're likely to be let go after 60 days' time. The "60-Day Notification" slips fell on a range of departments, including creative services and engineering and production. No anchors are among those receiving slips.
A spokesperson for the Fox stations says the downsizing is a result of "the current economic climate." It's not guaranteed that all 95 will be let go. Some may move into open positions, or a brighter economic picture could spare some jobs. But it appears likely the Fox-MyNetworkTV duopoly will be around 95 positions lighter by fall.
Around 20 positions were eliminated at Fox's WNYW-WWOR New York operation a week and a half ago.
A person familiar with Fox's L.A. downsizing said the 60-day notices have not been issued in Fox markets other than Los Angeles.
