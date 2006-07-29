9/11 Five Years Later

As the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, approach their fifth anniversary, several programs focusing on various aspects of the dreadful day will air in the coming weeks. They range from CNN's In the Footsteps of Bin Laden to Court TV's On Native Soil to ABC miniseries The Path to 9/11.

In addition to the special programs, there will be exhaustive looks at 9/11 by network news departments: what brought on the attacks and how they continue to affect America. Among theatrical releases, Oliver Stone's high-profile film World Trade Center debuts Aug. 9.

Network executives wrestled with how to handle their 9/11 coverage. Some wonder if there will be an oversaturation of such programming. They also wonder if airing comedies on the anniversary is inappropriate.

The programs' creators believe that America is ready for a painful examination of what went wrong five years ago. “I think this is going to bring a lot of discussion to the forefront,” says David L. Cunningham, director of The Path to 9/11. “I think people are going to be shocked, people are going to be angry, and, hopefully, people will act on those emotions.”

Linda Ellman, director of On Native Soil, felt a sense of responsibility in communicating the message of the published 9/11 Commission Report: “Seeing as it's a 500-page book, [people] put it on their shelf and left it there. I thought it was important that Americans be aware of the outrageous things that went on that are really hiding in plain sight.”

Past 9/11-themed programs have garnered strong ratings. Flight 93 was A&E's most-watched program since the network's launch in 1984, and Discovery's The Flight That Fought Back was the network's highest-rated program last year. National Geographic miniseries Inside 9/11 propelled the channel to its highest day and week averages ever.

Following is a roundup of noteworthy 9/11 programs that will air in the next few weeks: