9/11 doc yields CBS win

Driven by Wednesday night's rebroadcast of documentary film 9/11

(which originally aired in March), CBS won the night across the key ratings

categories, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliates report.

All of the major networks aired special programming marking the one-year

anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, D.C., but viewers

flocked to 9/11 more than any other program. The documentary chronicled the efforts

of firefighters immediately following the attack on the World Trade Center in

New York.

The program aired Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. and averaged an 8.0 household

rating and 13 share with an average of 12 million viewers tuned in throughout the

broadcast.

Its first airing March 10 drew 39 million viewers and was the

highest-rated nonsports broadcast of the 2001-02 season with a 22.3/33.

ABC and NBC tied for second for the night in households, while ABC had a

slight edge among adults 18 through 49.