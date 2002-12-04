91% of U.S. will Have a Dream

CF Entertainment has cleared a one-hour, one-time-only special, We Have a

Dream, on the top five ABC affiliates and in 91 percent of the U.S.

television market, the company said Wednesday.

The show -- which features African-American celebrities such as Denzel

Washington, Halle Berry, Tiger Woods and Maya Angelou -- was developed to help

local stations commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Black History

Month.

The window to air the program starts Jan. 13 and runs through March 2.

CF is also developing a four-hour miniseries for CBS based on the book My

Life with Martin Luther King Jr. by his widow, Coretta Scott

King.