90's Hot for VH1

Prime-time viewers must have fond memories of the 1990s, or at least some interest in reliving those bygone days.

VH1 achieved its highest prime time rating in five years when it aired I Love the 90s, making last week its most watched week ever in prime time and total day.



An average of 845,000 viewers tuned in throughout the week, up 156% compared to the same week in 2003.

The prime time numbers for the 18-49 group was .8, a up 167% from 2003. An average of 1.2 million viewers watched VH1 during prime time.