'90210' Gets Huge DVR Boost
New figures from the Nielsen Co. show that a large
number of TV shows got a big boost in their total audience from viewers who
time shifted shows during premiere week.
The audience for The CW's 90210 jumped 47% among adults 18 to 49 when DVR use over three days
is factored in. Also showing huge increases were Fox's House (42%); ABC's Modern
Family, NBC's Community, NBC's The Office, CBS' The Big Bang Theory and Fox's Fringe,
all 41%; and CBS' How I Met Your Mother
at 40%, according to the ratings numbers.
The new show getting the biggest boost from DVR
usage was NBC's The Event, which saw
a lift of 31%, followed by NBC's Outsourced,
which gained 29%.
The live plus three day of playback--L3--ratings
are different from the C3 commercial ratings on which ad sales are based.
Getting the smallest boosts from DVRs were CBS's 60 Minutes, ABC's Extreme
Makeover: Home Edition and AMW:
America Fights Back on Fox.
