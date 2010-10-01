'90210' Gets Huge DVR Boost

New figures from the Nielsen Co. show that a large

number of TV shows got a big boost in their total audience from viewers who

time shifted shows during premiere week.

The audience for The CW's 90210 jumped 47% among adults 18 to 49 when DVR use over three days

is factored in. Also showing huge increases were Fox's House (42%); ABC's Modern

Family, NBC's Community, NBC's The Office, CBS' The Big Bang Theory and Fox's Fringe,

all 41%; and CBS' How I Met Your Mother

at 40%, according to the ratings numbers.

The new show getting the biggest boost from DVR

usage was NBC's The Event, which saw

a lift of 31%, followed by NBC's Outsourced,

which gained 29%.

The live plus three day of playback--L3--ratings

are different from the C3 commercial ratings on which ad sales are based.

Getting the smallest boosts from DVRs were CBS's 60 Minutes, ABC's Extreme

Makeover: Home Edition and AMW:

America Fights Back on Fox.