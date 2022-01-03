'9-1-1' Speeds On to USA Network

9-1-1 has been acquired by NBCUniversal’s USA Network and the drama about first responders in Los Angeles will start airing in a four-hour primetime block on Wednesday, January 5.

The deal between NBCUniversal Television and Streaming and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution covers all four existing seasons of the show -- which stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt -- as well the current fifth season and any upcoming seasons. The current season will debut on USA later this year.

“9-1-1 is the perfect addition to USA Network, which has long been a destination for big, iconic characters and event television,” Val Boreland, executive VP, entertainment content acquisitions, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “The show is a proven hit with critics and audiences alike, making this a home run for our viewers who can now enjoy these incredible seasons as part of our portfolio’s growing library.”

9-1-1 -- which also has a spinoff: 9-1-1 Lone Star -- is created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, all of whom also executive produce and write. Besides Bassett, Krause and Hewitt, it also stars Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman, Rockmond Dunbar, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis and Gavin McHugh.

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director. Alexis Martin Woodall, Bassett, Krause, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto also serve as executive producers. The series is distributed by Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. ■