8-VSB Reprieve

The current 8-VSB digital TV standard is expected to get an endorsement, albeit a lukewarm one, in several industry and government reports due soon. In a victory for 8-VSB supporters, an Advanced Television Systems Committee task force has delayed until at least Jan. 25 its assessment of 8-VSB to wait for NAB/MSTV field tests comparing it to rival standard COFDM. The verdict is expected to be inconclusive, so the government won't have reason to replace 8-VSB. Sinclair Broadcasting's Nat Ostroff, a COFDM supporter, called an ATSC delay "self serving."