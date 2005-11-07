7th Heaven is Mmmm Good!

Just think of it as a heaping helping of Chick and WB stars.

Campbell's is getting some major sweeps face time with the audience of The WB's family-friendly Seventh Heaven thanks to a product integration deal with three episodes in November, starting with Monday night (Nov. 7).

The soup has been written into the story arc, which will include not only the products but its Labels for Education program.

Here's the healthy and hearty plug-a-thon as WB describes it:

"Ruthie Camden (Mackenzie Rosman) will enlist the help of her family and friends to collect numerous labels from Campbell products for a Labels for Education drive being conducted to benefit the school newspaper. The newspaper is collecting labels towards the goal of getting a new computer, while Ruthie has hopes of getting noticed by the newspaper's editor, Jack (guest star Garrett Strommen)."

WB stars will also be featured in PSA's for the school funding program.

