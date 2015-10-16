7.4M Viewers Play ‘Meet The Mets’

TBS’ telecast of the New York Mets victory in Game 5 of the National League Division Series averaged 7.4 million total viewers and a 4.5 household rating.

The game against the Los Angeles Dodgers was up 15% from last year’s game 5 and helped power TBS to its highest ratings ever for the entire NLDS, including the Chicago-St. Louis series won by the Cubs.

Turner Sports added that streaming across its TV Everywhere platforms for the series were up 160% in unique visits and up 413% in social media impressions.

In local markets, Game 5 drew an 18.4 household rating in New York and an 11 rating in Los Angeles.

The Mets now face the Cubs in the National League Championship Series, which begins Saturday in New York and will appear on TBS.