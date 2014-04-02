73rd Peabody Award Winners Announced

The winners of the 73rd Annual Peabody Awards were announced on Wednesday.

Winners include Netflix’s House of CardsandOrange is the New Black, ABC's Scandal, AMC’s Breaking Bad, Comedy Central’s Key & Peele and FX’s The Bridge. BBC America’s Broadchurch and Orphan Black also received awards.

CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was the sole unscripted series to get an award.

Two documentaries on the National Football League’s “concussion crisis” also received Peabodys: ESPN’s Outside the Lines special NFL at a Crossroads: Investigating a Health Crisis and PBS’ Frontline doc League of Denial: The NFL’s Concussion Crisis.

CBS-owned WBZ Boston and WBZ Newsradio each received a Peabody for their coverage of the Boston Marathon bombings.

International winners include the Philippines’ GMA Network for coverage of the assault and aftermath of Supertyphoon Yolanda (Haiyan); French drama series The Returned; the Danish political serial Borgen; and BBC World News’ reporting from Inside Syria’s War.

The 73rd Peabody Awards, emceed by This American Lifehost Ira Glass, will be held on May 19 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York. The ceremony will be aired on TV by Pivot.

A complete list of winners is can be viewed here.