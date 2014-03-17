Pivot TV to Air Peabody Awards

Pivot TV has reached a deal with The University of Georgia’s George Foster Peabody Awards to air the annual awards show beginning this year.

The deal runs through 2016.

Pivot will produce and televise original primetime specials spotlighting the annual winners selected by the Peabody adjudication board. The honorees will be announced April 2. The Peabody medallions will be presented May 19 at a luncheon ceremony at New York's Waldorf-Astoria hotel.

“The Peabody Awards is one of the most important and prestigious honors in media,” Pivot TV president Evan Shapiro said. “It’s our mission at Participant Media and now with Pivot to elevate the impact of stories that matter. We are honored to bring this show to television so that a larger audience can celebrate the extraordinary work of these enlightened storytellers.”