That 70's Show Reups for Season Eight

Fox’s long-running comedy That ‘70s Show was renewed for an 8th season, the network said Monday, ending months of speculation that the current season would be its last.

The renewal comes after several months of talks between producer Carsey Warner, Fox and members of the show’s ensemble cast, which is led by Ashton Kutcher, who plays Kelso. Kutcher will only make guest appearances in season eight.

‘70s, The Simpsons, The Bernie Mac Show and Malcolm in the Middle are all long-running comedies that have become signature shows for Fox.