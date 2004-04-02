70s Double-Runs Clear 70%

Distributor Carsey-Werner-Mandabach has sold weekday double-runs of off-Fox sitcom That 70s Show to TV stations reaching 70% of the country. The two-year deal triggers in the fall.

Stations will pay a cash license fee for the show, plus give the distributor one-and-a-half minutes of ad time to sell.

CWM has also cleared the show for weekend runs in more than 65% of the country. The weekend deal is straight barter, but CWM will get two-and-a-half minutes of ad time.

In its two years in syndication, That 70s Show has settled in as the number-four rated off-net sitcom in households, averaging a 3.8 national rating according to Nielsen Media Research.

Season-to-date, That 70s Show ties King World's off-net powerhouse Everybody Loves Raymond for third in adults 18-34, behind Warner Bros.' Friends and Sony's Seinfeld, with a 2.9 rating. That 70s Show is also fourth in adults 18-49 with a 2.5.