60 Minutes ' Scheffler to exit

Philip Scheffler, executive producer at 60 Minutes for 23 years and

a 52-year veteran of CBS News, will step down at the end of this season.

60 Minutes senior producer Josh Howard will move into the executive-producer role, and

Scheffler will remain a consultant through the following season.

Long considered the right hand of 60 Minutes founder Don Hewitt,

Scheffler was a segment producer in the 1970s, and he has had a supervisory hand

in producing and editing every 60 Minutes report broadcast since 1980.

Hewitt first hired Scheffler in March 1951 as a copy boy for Douglas

Edwards and the News.

Later that year, he became a street reporter for the program, CBS said, and

out of necessity, he created the first "crude" news TelePrompTer after feeding

Edwards copy through heavy, hand-written cue cards.

Scheffler used wide adding-machine paper and a typewriter with extra-large

type to type the anchor's copy.

Scheffler rose through CBS as a writer, reporter and producer and has worked

on countless award-winning programs.

Scheffler himself has won 17 Emmy Awards.