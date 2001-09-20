60 Minutes II soars in ratings

CBS's season premiere of 60 Minutes II overshadowed the debut of the network's new drama Wolf Lake.

With viewers hungry for news on the terrorist attacks, 60 Minutes II started the 2001-2002 season with its most watched and highest rated show since January 2000. The newsmagazine (8-9 p.m. ET/PT) attracted 14.4 million viewers, a 10.4 rating/17 share in households and a 4.0/12 in adults 18-49 on Wednesday night, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Wolf Lake (10-11 p.m. ET/PT) attracted 8.7 million viewers, a 6.1/10 in households and a 3.4/9 in adults 18-49. Wolf Lake did improve its time period average from last season by 13% in adults 18-49, but it was off close to a million viewers versus last season averages.

The second episode of The Amazing Race, which had been pre-empted due to ongoing news coverage, averaged 10 million viewers and a 4.6/12 in adults 18-49. The initial episode of Amazing Race on Sept. 5 attracted 11.8 million viewers and a 5.0/13 in adults 18-49.

- Joe Schlosser