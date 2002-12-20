Trending

60 Minutes ' Gore score

By

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore gave
60 Minutes viewers -- and, apparently, interviewer Leslie Stahl -- a
surprise Sunday night by informing the nation that he would not be a candidate for
president in 2004.

The interview took place Sunday afternoon, a few hours before it aired and
less than one day after Gore did a star turn as host of Saturday Night
Live.

60 Minutes spokesman Kevin Tedesco said major newspapers were given a
heads-up on Gore's revelation prior to the program's airing.

While Gore's SNL take on embattled Sen. Trent Lott (R-Miss.) may have been
a bit caustic, the former VP's recent media blitz had left many
believing he was trying to change his image in preparation for another run.