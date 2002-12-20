60 Minutes ' Gore score

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore gave

60 Minutes viewers -- and, apparently, interviewer Leslie Stahl -- a

surprise Sunday night by informing the nation that he would not be a candidate for

president in 2004.

The interview took place Sunday afternoon, a few hours before it aired and

less than one day after Gore did a star turn as host of Saturday Night

Live.

60 Minutes spokesman Kevin Tedesco said major newspapers were given a

heads-up on Gore's revelation prior to the program's airing.

While Gore's SNL take on embattled Sen. Trent Lott (R-Miss.) may have been

a bit caustic, the former VP's recent media blitz had left many

believing he was trying to change his image in preparation for another run.