60 Minutes gets Strawberry interview
Troubled former Major League Baseball star Darryl Strawberry is going to tell
CBS' 60 Minutes about his current battles with cancer and drug addiction
this weekend.
The newsmagazine will carry an exclusive interview with Strawberry and Morley
Safer on Sunday night's episode. CBS executives said the 60 Minutes
report will also include an interview conducted with Strawberry six weeks ago,
when he 'appeared to be winning his battle against drugs.'
