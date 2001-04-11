60 Minutes gets Strawberry interview

Troubled former Major League Baseball star Darryl Strawberry is going to tell

CBS' 60 Minutes about his current battles with cancer and drug addiction

this weekend.

The newsmagazine will carry an exclusive interview with Strawberry and Morley

Safer on Sunday night's episode. CBS executives said the 60 Minutes

report will also include an interview conducted with Strawberry six weeks ago,

when he 'appeared to be winning his battle against drugs.'