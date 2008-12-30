'60 Minutes' Gets 14.11 Million Viewers

60 Minutes was the No. 2 most-watched show for the week ending Dec. 28 behind only NBC's Sunday night NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the San Diego Chargers.

60 Minutes was watched by 14.11 million viewers. The football game, which was a rout by the Chargers, was watched by 14.85 million viewers.

60 Minutes was wholly dedicated to mostly previously aired interviews with President-Elect Barack Obama. It is the fifth straight week that the CBS News program has made Nielsen's Top 10 list and the 10th time in 14 weeks.