56.9 Million Tune In for Election Coverage

As the polls closed, 56.9 million people tuned in during primetime to watch coverage of the Presidential election Tuesday night, according to Nielsen.

The total was down 20% from four years ago when 71.4 million watched as Donald Trump pulled off a surprising victory.

Election night coverage across 21 networks drew a 31.2 household rating, down from a 40 rating in 2016.

There was a huge drop in viewing among 18- to 34-year-olds. The Joe Biden-Donald Trump countdown drew 7.7 million viewers in the younger demo, down from 13.3 million four years ago.

Fox News Channel racked up the most total viewers on the night, with 13.6 million. CNN was next with 9.1 million, followed by MSNBC with 7.3 million, ABC with 6.1 million, NBC with 5.6 million, CBS with 4.3 million and Fox with 3.4 million.