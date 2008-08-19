$500K Grant for Common Sense Media

Common Sense Media received a $500,000 grant from the MacArthur Foundation for digital-media education.

That is on top of a $250,000 grant the group got from MacArthur last year, all of which is being used to plan and execute a media-education campaign to help kids deal with both consuming and producing an increasing range of digital media.

The foundation is funding a broad digital-education program to the tune of $50 million.

Common Sense Media is a nonprofit group that rates TV shows, video games and other media for appropriateness for kids and families. It advocates for parental oversight of children's media consumption and has been pushing for a government- and industry-funded, broad-based media-education initiative.