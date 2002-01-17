50% of U.S. ready for Life Moments

Paramount Domestic Television has sold its new daytime reality series,

Life Moments, in more than 50 percent of the country for the fall,

including clearances on the NBC owned-and-operated stations.

Life Moments is a first-person, cinema verité-style series that features

inspirational stories pertaining to women, Paramount executives said.

Clearances for the series include WNBC-TV New York, KNBC-TV Los Angeles and

WMAQ-TV Chicago.

Life Moments debuts in first-run syndication in the

fall.