50% of U.S. ready for Life Moments
Paramount Domestic Television has sold its new daytime reality series,
Life Moments, in more than 50 percent of the country for the fall,
including clearances on the NBC owned-and-operated stations.
Life Moments is a first-person, cinema verité-style series that features
inspirational stories pertaining to women, Paramount executives said.
Clearances for the series include WNBC-TV New York, KNBC-TV Los Angeles and
WMAQ-TV Chicago.
Life Moments debuts in first-run syndication in the
fall.
