50 Cent, Eminem Special To Debut Online

MTV will for the first time debut a music special on its recently launched online TV channel before the show airs on cable, the network announced today.

The hourlong special Inside Em & 50’s Anger Management will premiere in its entirety on MTV Overdrive, an offshoot of MTV.com, on Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. The special will make its on-air debut on MTV Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.

The special features interviews and concert footage from rap stars 50 Cent and Eminem. Inside coincides with the artists’ Anger Management summer concert tour and next week’s release of 50 Cent’s autobiography, From Pieces to Weight. (One revelation in the book: Lifelong tough guy 50 Cent learned how to fight from his mother.)

MTV President Christina Norman called the tour special "a perfect example of how we're catering to our audience's demand for an exclusive new music experience they can customize, access and enjoy on more than one platform."

The ad-supported MTV Overdrive was launched in April. The broadband-targeted channel offers on-demand and linear programming, with MTV News updates appearing four times a day.