4Kids Gives Wumblers a Tumble
Peak Entertainment has licensed the North American broadcast, home-video and merchandising rights to educational children's series The Wumblers to 4Kids Entertainment Inc.
The series, about a Wumbler, Bertrum, and his pal, a Latino snail named Raimundo, was developed by former preschool teacher Laura J. Wellington (Silly Goose Company LLC).
Peak bought the rights to the series from Wellington in 2003.
