4Kids Gives Wumblers a Tumble

Peak Entertainment has licensed the North American broadcast, home-video and merchandising rights to educational children's series The Wumblers to 4Kids Entertainment Inc.

The series, about a Wumbler, Bertrum, and his pal, a Latino snail named Raimundo, was developed by former preschool teacher Laura J. Wellington (Silly Goose Company LLC).

Peak bought the rights to the series from Wellington in 2003.