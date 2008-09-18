4.9M Watch Palin on Hannity & Colmes
Fox News Channel's Hannity & Colmes clocked its second-most-watched installment of the year Wednesday night with part one of Sean Hannity's two-part interview with Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin.
The show was watched by 4.9 million viewers with 1.9 million of them in news' target demographic of 25- to 54-year-olds, the third-highest demo numbers of the year.
Wednesday night's Hannity & Colmes was second to the Sept. 3 broadcast on the night Palin addressed the Republican National Convention (4.948 million viewers).
Hannity & Colmes easily beat the competition at 9 p.m. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Showwas watched by 1.7 million viewers (635,000 in the demo), followed by CNN’s Larry King Live (1.6 million, 630,000).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.