4.9M Watch Palin on Hannity & Colmes

Fox News Channel's Hannity & Colmes clocked its second-most-watched installment of the year Wednesday night with part one of Sean Hannity's two-part interview with Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin.

The show was watched by 4.9 million viewers with 1.9 million of them in news' target demographic of 25- to 54-year-olds, the third-highest demo numbers of the year.

Wednesday night's Hannity & Colmes was second to the Sept. 3 broadcast on the night Palin addressed the Republican National Convention (4.948 million viewers).

Hannity & Colmes easily beat the competition at 9 p.m. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Showwas watched by 1.7 million viewers (635,000 in the demo), followed by CNN’s Larry King Live (1.6 million, 630,000).