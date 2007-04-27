45 Stations Providing HD News

45 local broadcasters are now airing high-definition newscasts after seven stations jumped into the fray last week.

The new entries span a wide range of geography, affiliations and market size: WSOC, the Cox station and ABC affiliate in Charlotte, N.C (DMA #26).; KCBS and KCAL, the CBS owned-and-operated stations in Los Angeles (DMA #2); KFSN, the ABC O&O in Fresno, Calif. (DMA #55); KTVK, Belo’s independent station in Phoenix (DMA #13); and Cordillera stations and NBC affiliates KVOA Tucson (DMA #70) and WLEX Lexington, Ky. (DMA #63). WLEX, which launched on April 26, is actually the second station to offer HD news in the Lexington market, following CBS affiliate and Gray Television station WKYT, which launched on April 13.

"The response has been overwhelming positive," says WLEX general manager Tim Gilbert. He adds that "lots of loyal viewers" have been offering suggestions on how to tweak the station’s new HDTV set, such as adjusting camera angles.

"It’s a brave new world," says Gilbert.