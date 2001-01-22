4. Tribune Broadcasting

23 stations/28.16% of U.S.

Tribune stations are making some adjustments to their daytime schedule. Talk or Walk,

a one-hour strip distributed by sister company Tribune Entertainment has been picked up by the entire group. "It's an important project for us," says Marc Schacher, vice president of programming and development for Tribune Broadcasting.

Schacher says the program offers a different twist on the talk/relationship genre. "We think it's an interesting concept. On most of our stations, we have some combination of Maury, Jenny

or Ricki Lake. We think this is a show that is a little bit different but should fit nicely with those shows, which tend to work for us."

And some of the Tribune stations-New York, Chicago and Los Angeles among them-will also be airing new talker Ananda. Other than those changes in daytime, Schacher says, the group has been diligent about renewing on a market-by-market basis those shows that have been working.

In access and late-night, sitcoms such as Friends, Seinfeld, Frasier

and Sabrina

will remain a staple of Tribune's syndicated programming. Joining that lineup this fall is

Everybody Loves Raymond,

which will air on most Tribune stations, says Schacher. "We're feeling very good about that right now."

Some stations will also air Just Shoot Me

this fall. And Will & Grace

will be carried in all of the Tribune markets in 2002. Stations are also adding Dharma & Greg

or That '70s Show

for 2002.

On weekends, Tribune is bringing back Earth: Final Conflict, BeastMaster

and Andromeda, according to Schacher. And all the stations will also run new Tribune Entertainment action hour Mutant-X. "We're very high on this project," he explains. "We're heavily into the sci-fi and fantasy approach. We think Mutant-X

with a strong X-Men

brand attached to it will fit in naturally with those shows."