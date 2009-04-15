3ality Digital Launch Live-Action 3D Training and Certification Program

3D entertainment company 3ality Digital is launching the industry’s first professional training and certification program for live-action digital 3D. The program, known as 3DIQ (3ality Digital Image Quality) is a series of educational sessions and personal tutorials, overseen by 3D experts.

“The demand for this program is evident from the number of questions we receive from directors and other industry members seeking guidance on how to work in this medium,” said 3ality Digital CEO Sandy Climan in a statement. “By establishing uniform and measurable standards of excellence, we are ensuring the continued credibility, viability, and growth of live-action digital 3D.”

The 3ality training sessions are typically one day long and include hands-on experience. A five-day master class in stenography is also available. The training programs give certificates for 3D director, camera operator, technical director, platform technician, broadcast engineer, production engineer, and stereographer. The certifications are valid for one year and are received upon a participant’s passing of an examination.

3ality Digital will name the certified 3D professionals in an online datatbase.