'36 Hours' Kicks Off Aug. 17 on Travel Channel

Travel Channel has set Monday, Aug. 17, at 8 p.m. as the time to start the clock on 36 Hours, a new series adapted from the popular travel column in The New York Times and first announced in April.

The cohosts are chef Kristen Kish and former U.S. soccer player (and TV commentator) Kyle Martino. They go into a new city each week and have a weekend to meet insiders to point them to the best places to eat and have fun and see the sights. There are six one-hour episodes, with a presenting sponsor in Land Rover.

"I've always wanted to travel so I could eat the food, meet the makers and allow myself to discover all the culinary brilliance a city has to offer. This is my inspiration, my living cookbook,” Kish said in a release.

