Travel Channel Making TV Series from NY Times' ‘36 Hours’ Column

Travel Channel is turning The New York Times’ travel column “36 Hours” into a TV series.

36 Hours will be cohosted by Top Chef winner Kristen Kish and former U.S. national soccer player Kyle Martino. In each one-hour episode the two will have 36 hours in one city to explore foods and hot spots, meet local insiders and experience the best attractions unique to each destination. New York Times editors and contributors will inform their itineraries.

Episodes will be timed to coincide with new or updated “36 Hours” newspaper columns.

36 Hours is produced by Bungalow Media & Entertainment. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Tina Nguyen.