31.8 Million Watch Obama Healthcare Address

President Obama's healthcare-focused address to Congress attracted 31.8 million viewers across the broadcast and cable networks, according to Nielsen.

The address was televised on ABC, CBS, NBC, Univision, Telemundo MSMNBC, Fox News, Fox Business, CNBC and BET.

The 31.8 million viewers is down from his last address to Congress on February 24, which drew 52.3 million viewers. It was up from his last televised primetime press conference on July 24, however. That presser drew 24.68 million viewers.

The last primetime address by President Obama to draw more viewers than the healthcare address was on March 24, which drew 40.3 million viewers.

Preliminary broadcast numbers, which will likely change once Nationals are released, show NBC with 8.2 million viewers, followed by ABC with 7.4 million and CBS with 5.6 million.

On the cable news channels, Fox News was tops in both total and demo viewers during the speech with 4.4 million people tuning in, including 1.26 million in the 25-54 demo. CNN was second with 2.7 million viewers including 1.056 million in the demo. MSNBC was third with 2.4 million viewers, including 852,000 demo viewers.

