'30 Rock' Hits Ratings High

Sarah Palin is apparently the gift that keeps on giving for NBC after 30 Rock returned to its highest rating ever Thursday night—a 4.1 rating/10 share in the adult 18-49 demo—according to preliminary Nielsen data.

That number was undoubtedly buoyed by curiosity tune-in thanks to Tina Fey’s wildly-popular impersonations of the Republican vice presidential candidate in recent weeks on Saturday Night Live.

The third-season premiere of the critically-adored but ratings-starved 30 Rock held up well out of its lead in of The Office (4.7/12).