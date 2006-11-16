30 Rock Gets Big Thursday Test

NBC’s relocated rookie comedy 30 Rock may be fighting for its long-term life when it makes its Thursday debut as part of NBC’s move to a two-hour comedy block on television’s most lucrative night.

With the show yet to receive a full-season order and NBC expected to announce its mid-season schedule this week, network executives will be carefully watching how the show does in its first Thursday airing.

The Tina Fey-Alec Baldwin comedy about the inner workings of a television show struggled Wednesdays at 8, but NBC is hoping it will find a new life Thursdays.

NBC entertainment president Kevin Reilly wants to stick with the show if it does, and is hoping it can follow in the footsteps of The Office, another NBC comedy that started slow before growing into bigger audiences.

"When you are rebuilding, you can have more clarity and stick with things you really believe in," Reilly says. "When you are at the top, you have an itchier trigger finger."

The pending decision on 30 Rock comes on the heels of Reilly’s recent full-season orders for two other ratings-challenged rookies, dramas Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and Friday Night Lights, which the network is expected to move out of its competitive Tuesday 8 p.m. timeslot after the first of the year.