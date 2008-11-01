Trending

30 Rock Benefits From Fey Spotlight

Sarah Palin is apparently the gift that keeps on giving for NBC after 30 Rock returned to its highest rating ever Thursday night with a preliminary 4.1 rating/10 share in the adult 18-49 demo.

That number was undoubtedly buoyed by curiosity tune-in thanks to Tina Fey's wildly popular impersonations of the Republican vice presidential candidate in recent weeks on Saturday Night Live.