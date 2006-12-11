30 Days Still Hath FX

FX has picked up a third season of its Morgan Spurlock-executive produced documentary series, 30 Days.

The network is set to produce six new hour episodes beginning in spring 2007. Spurlock, who appeared in one episode of each of the first two seasons, will appear in two episodes of the third season.

The show profiles a person living for 30 days in a situation outside of their beliefs, religion, job, or background. Spurlock executive produces with his production company Warrior Poets, along with R.J. Cutler and Ben Silverman and H.T. Owens, of Reveille.

The show was down in its second season from its first, but FX was still "deeply proud" of the show's creativity, FX Networks President/GM John Landgraf told B&C last week.