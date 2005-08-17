30 Days Stays on FX Calendar

FX reupped the Morgan Spurlock documentary series 30 Days for a second season, the network announced.

30 Days records the experience of a person living for a month in an environment that is dramatically different from his or her usual surroundings. The six-episode first season ran this summer, averaging 1.4 million total viewers and becoming FX's highest-rated unscripted series to date (with an average 1.2 household rating).A start date for the second season was not announced. In the series premiere, which netted 1.7 million total viewers, Spurlock and his girlfriend lived miserably on minimum wage for a month. They barely afforded a rundown apartment, ate a diet of beans and rice and amassed large hospital bills after both had unexpected medical problems.

Other topics included a Christian living as Muslim and conservative heterosexual living with a gay man.

FX VP for Current Series and Alternative Programming Eric Shrier called 30 Days “a show that is not only entertaining, but also intriguing to our viewers.”In the release, Spurlock called FX “a place that fosters creativity and allows you to produce shows that really matter.”Spurlock, the show’s executive producer and host, won critical acclaim and notoriety in 2004 for his fast-food expose, Supersize Me. Actual Reality Pictures’ R.J. Cutler (The War Room) and Reveille’s Ben Silverman and H.T. Owens also serve as executive producers of 30 Days.